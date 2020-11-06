164897
New cases of COVID-19 rising slower in Okanagan than elsewhere

Okanagan cases still rising

New cases of COVID-19 in British Columbian continue to largely surface in the Fraser Valley, but new cases in the Okanagan are still rising.

New data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows 101 new cases of the virus came from the Okanagan in the two weeks between Oct. 23 and Nov. 5. Province-wide, 3,984 new cases were identified over that period, 1,074 more than the the previously reported two week period from Oct. 16 to 29.

While the province releases daily updated case counts broken down by health authority, the more detailed local health area data is released weekly, showing new cases from the past two weeks.

From Oct. 16 to 29, the previously reported two-week period, the Okanagan had 90 new cases. So while new cases continue to rise in the region, it's rising slower than elsewhere in the province.

The Thompson Caribou Shuswap region had 27 new cases over the past two weeks, up by three compared to last week's numbers, while the Kootenay Boundary and East Kootenay regions had one and six new cases respectively.

The Fraser Health region, made up of Surrey, Langley and White Rock, once again made up close to half of the province's total new cases during the past two weeks, with 1,857 new cases. The Fraser North area had 683 new cases in the past two weeks, while Vancouver had 566.

