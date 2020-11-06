165076
Kelowna  

Central Okanagan unemployment rate drops dramatically in October

More jobs in Okanagan

- | Story: 315694

About 2,000 people within the Central Okanagan found employment during the month of October.

That according to StatsCan in its monthly Canadian jobs report.

Figures show 101,400 people were employed in the Central Okanagan in October, compared with 99,400 the previous month.

Approximately 6,700 people within the region, stretching from Peachland to Lake Country are still looking for work.

That works out to an unemployment rate of 6.2 per cent, a dramatic decrease from the rate of 8 per cent in September.

The unemployment rate has been falling, for the most part, since businesses began reopening in the summer after massive closures and layoffs affected the marketplace due to COVID-19 restrictions.

While the unemployment rate fell by nearly two percentage points in October, we are still far behind where we were a year ago.

The unemployment rate in October of 2019 sat at 4.1 per cent, with only 4,600 out of a labour force of nearly 111,000 looking for work.

The unemployment rate within the Central Okanagan dropped dramatically in October.

According to figures released by StatsCan Friday morning, the unemployment rate fell from 8.0 per cent in September to 6.2 per cent last month.

The overall labour force, those currently employed, or seeking employment, rose by 100 to 108,100 in October.

Two thousand more people found employment (101,400) during the month, while the number still searching fell from 8,600 in September to 6,700 in October.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163036
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4280209
#307 710 Stockwell Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$479,900
more details
164847


165015


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Shiloh
Shiloh Kelowna SPCA >


153561


165035


Friday Fails- November 6, 2020

Galleries
Fails to make your Friday better.
Friday Fails- November 6, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dog has no problem invading owner’s personal space
Must Watch
This is what it looks like when your dog invades your personal...
Johnny Depp agrees to depart Fantastic Beasts franchise
Showbiz
Johnny Depp has exited the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise after...
Kittens turning in unison while watching dog with zoomies
Must Watch
This is the synchronized gymnastics team practicing for the...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162640
163947