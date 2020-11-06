Central Okanagan unemployment rate drops dramatically in October

Photo: Thinkstock.com

About 2,000 people within the Central Okanagan found employment during the month of October.

That according to StatsCan in its monthly Canadian jobs report.

Figures show 101,400 people were employed in the Central Okanagan in October, compared with 99,400 the previous month.

Approximately 6,700 people within the region, stretching from Peachland to Lake Country are still looking for work.

That works out to an unemployment rate of 6.2 per cent, a dramatic decrease from the rate of 8 per cent in September.

The unemployment rate has been falling, for the most part, since businesses began reopening in the summer after massive closures and layoffs affected the marketplace due to COVID-19 restrictions.

While the unemployment rate fell by nearly two percentage points in October, we are still far behind where we were a year ago.

The unemployment rate in October of 2019 sat at 4.1 per cent, with only 4,600 out of a labour force of nearly 111,000 looking for work.

