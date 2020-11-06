165260
Kelowna  

Field of Crosses in Kelowna's City Park vandalized Thursday

Field of Crosses vandalized

- | Story: 315684

The week before Remembrance Day, Kelowna's Field of Crosses has been vandalized.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, one or more people entered City Park and damaged some of the crosses that have been set up to honour the local veterans of the two World Wars, the Korean Conflict, Afghanistan and peace-keeping missions.

“The vandal(s) pulled several crosses out of the ground and tore up some of the Canadian flags attached to the crosses,” Crime Stoppers Central Okanagan posted to Facebook. “This is so disrespectful to the memory of those who have fallen."

The local legion first began setting up the 242-cross display in 2018.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the vandalism to contact them at 250-762-3300, or anonymously through CrimeStoppers.

A cash reward is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest.

