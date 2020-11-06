Positive cases of COVID-19 at two Central Okanagan schools

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health has announced new positive tests for COVID-19 within two school communities.

A second positive result was announced for someone within Okanagan Mission Secondary school.

This is the second single positive test within the school this week, however, IH says there does not appear to be a link between this case and the one announced Wednesday.

"The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority," SD23 said in a news release.

"Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible."

Another positive test result has hit St. Joseph Elementary.

Parents learned of the positive test in an email from the Superintendent of Catholic Independent Schools of Nelson Diocese.

"We are supporting Interior Health as they undertake contact tracing to determine if any other members of our school community were in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19, and if any additional steps are required," the email stated in part.

This is the second single positive test within that community.

In both OKM and St. Joseph, the individual is self-isolating at home. It's not clear whether the infected people were students, teachers or staff members.

Exposures to COVID-19 have been revealed at four schools within the Central Okanagan this week. The others include single exposures at Springvalley Elementary and KLO Middle.

St. Joseph is a private school while the others are within School District 23.