165289
162262
Kelowna  

Member of École KLO Middle School community tests positive for COVID-19

Virus case linked to school

- | Story: 315652

Interior Health has confirmed that a member of the École KLO Middle School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials state the person is self-isolating at home with assistance from health workers. IH is following up with the person as per their standard COVID-19 protocols.

"The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority," says Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools for Central Okanagan Public Schools. "Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible."

The organization says they will work alongside Interior Health to determine if further actions are required, and they will maintain communication with the KLO community.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163036
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4139395
#2207 1075 Sunset Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$799,888
more details
164247


164977


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Shiloh
Shiloh Kelowna SPCA >


153561


164977


Awesome Photoshop

Galleries
We usually show you Photoshop fails, but here are some awesome Photoshops.
Awesome Photoshop (2)
Galleries
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber join Keith Urban as latest CMAs performers
Music
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber will hit the stage at the Country...
Using a boat to make the most out of snow days
Must Watch
Naughty bunny throws a bunny temper tantrum
Must Watch
The bunny didnt like being told he couldnt eat the paper so...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162960
162262