Member of École KLO Middle School community tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: Google Maps

Interior Health has confirmed that a member of the École KLO Middle School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials state the person is self-isolating at home with assistance from health workers. IH is following up with the person as per their standard COVID-19 protocols.

"The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority," says Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools for Central Okanagan Public Schools. "Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible."

The organization says they will work alongside Interior Health to determine if further actions are required, and they will maintain communication with the KLO community.