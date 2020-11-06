Big White urges season pass holders to pick up pass early

Photo: Big White

With three weeks to go until the chairs are spinning at Big White, the resort is urging season pass holders to pick up their passes sooner rather than later.

In years past, hundreds of people file into Orchard Park Mall to pick up their season passes at the Big White stand. But due to COVID-19 restrictions, that won't be happening this year.

But for those planning on picking up their passes at the mountain, that may not be the best idea.

“I'll be standing up there in the middle of the Village and the lineup will be from the administration building back to the Bullwheel,” said Michael J. Ballingall, Big White's vice-president of sales and marketing. “I'm trying to help you avoid that.”

Those wanting to plan ahead and skip the line can swing by Big White's Kelowna administration office at 1894 Ambrosi Road from Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

After significant early-season snow hit the local mountains a couple weeks ago, temperatures have warmed in recent days, bringing rain instead at higher elevations.

“We're not worried yet,” said Ballingall. “It's just got to cool down a little bit. If it was four degrees colder we would have got 40 centimetres of snow.”

Temperatures are expected to drop on the hill, and in Kelowna, through the weekend.

With far less internationals at the resort this year due to the pandemic, Big White has had some challenges finding staff this year. Ballingall says they are still looking to fill cooks, housekeeping and dishwasher positions.