Central Okanagan municipalities receive millions in COVID relief from province

Photo: Colin Dacre

Senior levels of government have come to the assistance of municipalities across the province struggling with revenue shortfalls and rising expenses due to COVID-19.

Both the cities of Kelowna and West Kelowna received welcome news earlier this week with the release of grant funding totalling more than $12 million combined.

Kelowna was allocated $7.88 million through the BC Safe Restart program, while West Kelowna will received $4.402 million.

Both are one-time grants to help the cities deal with the financial fallout from the pandemic.

"We are now in the process of working through the options on how the funds could be allocated," said media relations manager Tom Wilson.

"Those details will be ready by the time our budget document is presented to council in early December. It's great news for Kelowna, and will certainly help with some of the economic impact caused by the pandemic."

In West Kelowna, acting mayor Rick de Jong was ecstatic with the news.

"We are very happy, very grateful," de Jong told Castanet News.

"We are grateful it was offered, and with the amount we received which was based on a formula including population based on the 2018 Census of 34,883 residents."

de Jong said the city was informed earlier this week and, believes the funds have already been deposited in the city's account.

As for what West Kelowna will do with the funds, that decision, says de Jong, will be up to city council.

He expects discussions with staff will be prompt, and says it will likely come to council sooner, rather than later.

City council meets again next Tuesday.

Like most other communities in the province, West Kelowna lowered its tax increase and allowed residents to defer some utility payments as businesses and residents struggled through the pandemic.

The city was also forced to close facilities in which it would have derived revenue.