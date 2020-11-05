164899
Kelowna  

Outbreak at Kelowna French school declared over on Thursday

French school outbreak over

- | Story: 315609

UPDATED: 4:15 p.m.

Interior Health chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers is thanking École de L’Anse-au-sable school officials for their handling of the recent outbreak. 

He says it was the excellent co-operation between school officials and IH in the management of the outbreak which allowed it to be declared over after 14 days. 

"We know this is a challenging time for parents and children alike, and we remind everyone to carefully consider any plans, parties or sleepovers for children as these activities could lead to other school exposures.

"Our public health teams continue to urge everyone to keep their social contacts small. Help us keep schools open and COVID-19 cases down among youth so children can continue with in-class learning."

ORIGINAL: 3:20 p.m.

The COVID-19 outbreak at École de l’Anse-au-sable School in Kelowna has been declared over.

What was initially believed to be a single COVID-19 exposure in late October was soon redefined as an outbreak. 

It was the first declared outbreak at any school in the province since school restarted in early September.

In the days to follow, the outbreak grew to 16 cases, and more than 160 students and staff were asked to self-isolate.

As a result, the school announced it would shut down operations completely for 10 days, until Nov. 4.

During her briefing on Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed the outbreak is now over. 

There are currently three Kelowna schools with COVID-19 exposure alerts, including Kelowna Secondary School, Okanagan Mission Secondary School and Springvalley Elementary School. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

165130
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4301234
680 Old Meadows Rd #7
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$479,000
more details
165231


161622


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Shiloh
Shiloh Kelowna SPCA >


153561


163524


Awesome Photoshop

Galleries
We usually show you Photoshop fails, but here are some awesome Photoshops.
Awesome Photoshop (2)
Galleries
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber join Keith Urban as latest CMAs performers
Music
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber will hit the stage at the Country...
Using a boat to make the most out of snow days
Must Watch
Naughty bunny throws a bunny temper tantrum
Must Watch
The bunny didnt like being told he couldnt eat the paper so...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162180
162262