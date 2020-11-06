165260
Kelowna  

Large seniors housing project planned for vacant lot

9 storeys of seniors housing

The site of a former gas station, vacant for well over a decade, could finally see something more than weeds rising from it.

A proposal comes before city council later this month to transform the property at the corner of KLO and Lakeshore roads into a nine-storey mixed use seniors housing project.

In order to move ahead, council will have to agree to vary the height restriction from four to nine storeys. The applicant is also asking that it be allowed to establish a car share within the developments parking structure.

The planned L-shaped building would include a two-storey podium with seven storeys of living accommodations above.

It would house 132 residential units.

In a report for council, staff support the project, revitalizing a former gas station into a mixed-use development will contribute to the positive "redevelopment and intensification" of the South Pandosy neighbourhood.

"This project represents the first major redevelopment in this section of Lakeshore Rd/Pandosy Street," a staff report states.

"Staff are tracking several other development scenarios that will further transform this auto-centric area into a mixed-use pedestrian environment creating more visual coherence over the coming decade.

