Kelowna  

Single case of COVID-19 confirmed at Springvalley Elementary School

A single case of COVID-19 has been identified at Springvalley Elementary School in Kelowna. 

It is not clear whether the individual is a student or staff member, but Interior Health has confirmed they are self-isolating at home. 

Anyone exposed to the virus as a result of the positive test will be directly contacted by IH.

"The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority," read the press release, distributed by Central Okanagan Public Schools.

"Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible."

The school district will continue to work closely with IH to determine if any additional actions are required, and provide support to the Springvalley Elementary community. 

