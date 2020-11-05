165276
Kelowna council to hear proposal for rental housing project on Harvey Avenue

Harvey housing hits council

A proposed six-and-a-half storey rental apartment development on Harvey Avenue just east of Ethel comes before city council Tuesday Nov. 17.

If approved, the apartment, put forth by the Evangel Family Rental Housing Society, would become part of Evangel Manor.

In order to accommodate the project, several variances are being requested, including a reduction in parking from 78 to 52 stalls, and an increase in site coverage from 50 to 70 per cent.

The building would sit on what is currently green space in front of the current three-storey L-shaped Evangel Manor, and connect with the existing structure.

The new building would house 46 rental units, 25 of which would be three-bedroom suites. The current Evangel Manor includes 64 rentals.

Staff has recommended council approve the application, saying it's consistent with the city's current Official Community Plan.

