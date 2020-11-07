164899
Kelowna  

Okanagan Military Museum hosting Remembrance Day program

Remember together, apart

While there won't be the regular Remembrance Day ceremonies this year due to COVID-19, Kelowna museums are inviting people to take part in a special program to pay their respects. 

Eager to find a responsible way to engage the community with local stories and ways of remembering those who served Canada, the Kelowna Museums Society and Okanagan Military Museum (OMM) have created the 'Remember Together, Apart' program for Nov. 11.

Normally, the Okanagan Military Museum would have hundreds of guests visit the cenotaph and Field of Crosses in City Park, followed by a trip to the museum where first-hand accounts, artifacts and displays would help visitors enrich their Remembrance Day experience. 

While the OMM will remain open this year, visitors are encouraged to pre-register for a 45 minute visit between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 10, 11 and 12.

There is a maximum of 10 people per booking and individuals must be in the same family/bubble. Drop-ins are permitted but due to COVID-19 precautions, reserving a spot is advised. 

Admission for the Remembrance Day program is by donation. It is suggested that individuals donate $5 and families donate $15.

“Of course 2020 has presented a wide range of challenges for everyone and the Kelowna Museums Society is no different in that respect," says executive director with the Kelowna Museums Society Linda Digby.

"However, we've tried to look at this not just as a challenge but also as an opportunity and we hope our revised Remembrance Day program will enable the wider community to engage with Remembrance Day, pay their respects and learn more about our local heroes. Please pre-register and join in as we remember together, apart."

The OMM is located at 1424 Ellis Street in downtown Kelowna. To pre-register for the Remembrance Day program click here.

