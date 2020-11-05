RCMP seize drugs and guns at home in Rutland

Photo: RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP has seized drugs and weapons from a home in Rutland.



Police executed a search warrant related to an investigation into drug trafficking at a residence in the 300-block of Mallach Rd. in Kelowna on Wednesday.



“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs including suspected marijuana, ketamine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine from inside the residence and the property,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Our officers also seized weapons and numerous items used for the production of illicit drugs.”

One of the occupants of the home was arrested for an outstanding warrant, six other individuals were released unconditionally without charges, pending further investigation. RCMP have forwarded the file to federal prosecutors for charges.