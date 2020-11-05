165076
164826
Kelowna  

RCMP seize drugs and guns at home in Rutland

Bust nets guns, fentanyl

- | Story: 315593

The Kelowna RCMP has seized drugs and weapons from a home in Rutland.
 
Police executed a search warrant related to an investigation into drug trafficking at a residence in the 300-block of Mallach Rd. in Kelowna on Wednesday.
 
“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs including suspected marijuana, ketamine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine from inside the residence and the property,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Our officers also seized weapons and numerous items used for the production of illicit drugs.”

One of the occupants of the home was arrested for an outstanding warrant, six other individuals were released unconditionally without charges, pending further investigation. RCMP have forwarded the file to federal prosecutors for charges.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

165130
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4270340
1083 Sunset Drive
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$349,999
more details
163036


165233


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Shiloh
Shiloh Kelowna SPCA >


153561


164977


Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber join Keith Urban as latest CMAs performers

Music
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber will hit the stage at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards next week. The stars will give the...
Using a boat to make the most out of snow days
Must Watch
Naughty bunny throws a bunny temper tantrum
Must Watch
The bunny didnt like being told he couldnt eat the paper so...
Hidden Movie Details
Galleries
Check out these interesting hidden movie details.
Real Housewives star Erika Girardi files for divorce
Showbiz
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi has filed for...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162706
163919