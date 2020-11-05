Mamas for Mamas holding a drive-thru donation rally Saturday

Photo: Contributed

Mamas for Mamas, with help from Kitsch Wines, will be holding a drive-thru donation rally Saturday, to help collect much needed goods and food as the winter season approaches.

The charity helps those mothers and caregivers who are in crisis. They support individuals and families who are encountering various poverty-related struggles.

Kitsch Wines founder Ria Kitsch says Mamas for Mamas are in need of these items as "a hand up, not a hand out."

"What they are looking for is large diapers, sizes four to six, non perishable food items and winter gear, new or gently used, for every member of the family," she says.

"Things like wool socks, toques, gloves, thermal underwear, boots and jackets."

Kitsch says it's an opportunity to go through your closet and find things you no longer use, or winter items your kids may have outgrown.

They are also looking for new toys for their gift room.

"The gift room came out of the idea where kids in low income families get invited to a birthday party, but the parents feel embarrassed, or don't know what to do for a gift because they really can't afford it," she added.

The donation rally will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Mamas for Mamas office, #120 1735 dolphin Avenue, behind Landmark 2.

People can make it a contactless experience from the comfort of their vehicle, or you can get out, sample a taste of Kitsch wine or Mamas for Mamas chardonnay, or take a physically-distanced, one-on-one tour of Mamas for Mamas offices.

"Their space is almost totally dedicated to housing all the food and toys, but they also have a market where they merchandise some of their items so you can shop for you, and your family."