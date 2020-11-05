Crisp but sunny weather expected for weekend, snow possible next week

The Thompson-Okanagan is enjoying its last day of above-average warm weather Thursday, with the temperatures expected to drop as we head into the weekend.

"We're in a warm pattern today. That isn't going to last though," says Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist. "We're getting back closer to average for this time of year. Our average high for the next week in general is about 5 C with a low of -1 C."

While the cold front will roll through the weekend, the skies will be sunny.

"Towards the weekend we might even get below average for a couple of days with some daytime highs and some sun, maybe only in the 2 to 4 C range and overnight lows of maybe as low as -3 to 5 C," added Lundquist.

Environment Canada says next week will hover above and below zero with chances of flurries, something common for this time of year.

Snow is expected to fall on Remembrance Day.

"You know that big snow we had at the end of October, how quickly it melted, it is not likely to melt as quickly now, but we're not expecting anything in the way of that deep of snow here in the next week or so," says Lundquist.

Environment Canada says the Okanagan is in for an average fall-like November for the rest of the month.