Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club claim victory at multiple competitions

Photo: Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club Pat Bare won "C" Class Doubles at the BC Provincial Trap Shooting Championships.

It's been a good season for members of Kelowna's Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club, who claimed medals at local, provincial and national level competitions over the summer.

Bob LaRue represented the team at the BC Provincial Skeet Championship in Kelowna in June, winning the .410 Bore Event and being crowned High Overall Champion.

The next month, at the BC Western Skeet Finals, LaRue won the Doubles, 12 Gauge and 20 Gauge events, also taking home the High Overall Trophy.

Yvonne Hardwick claimed her first win in skeet competition, coming out on top in the "E" Class.

At the B.C. Provincial Trap Shooting Championships in Vernon, Kelowna local Pat Bare won "C" Class Doubles.

In his first ever provincial competition, John Scott claimed wins in "D" Class Singles and Doubles.

In August, the team was represented by LaRue and Greg Burgess, who travelled to Courtenay, B.C. for the NSSA Zone 8 Championships.

LaRue came out on top in the 20 Gauge event and ended up High Overall Runner Up Champion, and Burgess won High Overall in "D" Class.

The club has been in operation for three years and welcomes new shooters.

For more information, visit the website.