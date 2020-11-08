Okanagan Humane Society launches online raffle for first time in its history

Photo: Okanagan Humane Society Volunteers at the 2019 raffle.

For the first time in its 24-year history, the Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) is taking its annual raffle fundraiser online due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

It's a new chapter for the volunteer-run organization, says president Romany Runnalls.

"We are excited to launch our raffle online and touch an entirely new audience who may not know about our organization. We hope our supporters will like the ease of purchasing online while supporting animals in their community. This year we had some wonderful supporters step up and donate outstanding prizes. We know the lucky ticket will enjoy winning our grand prize staycation."

OHS is currently in the midst of a large scale trap-and-rescue operation in Cherryville to fix, vaccinate, chip and rehome cats and kittens.

A team of volunteers recently brought in 11 cats and kittens from the area, and aim to catch another six to eight before the end of November to avoid snow season.

Runnalls hopes they can garner support from the public to further support the rescue.

"We have a massive rescue on our hands and we will require more than $5,000 to ensure these cats receive the proper veterinary care which includes spaying/neutering, vaccinations, deworming, and microchipping. We really need the community's help with donations to give these animals a fighting chance."

Money raised from the raffle will go directly to OHS animal rescue work, as all of the following prizes have been donated by OHS supporters:

1st prize, donated by the Jane Hoffman Real Estate Group and valued at $1,500:

Three nights accommodation for two in the Premier King Suite at the Best Western Plus in Revelstoke

$200 gift card for the 112 Restaurant and Lounge

18 holes of golf for two at Revelstoke Golf Course, OR two adult lift passes for Revelstoke Mountain Resort, for two days (four passes total)

Complimentary hot breakfast for two

2nd prize, donated by private donor Colleen Dickson:

$1,000 cash prize

Two early bird draws of $500 each, on Dec. 12 and Feb. 28

3rd prize, valued at $200:

Cat gift basket, including keepsake container with various feline items, scratch post, litter box, grooming aids, food (canned and dry), food bowls and cat toys

4th prize, valued at $200:

Dog gift basket, including keepsake container with various dog items, grooming aids, leash and harness, food (canned and dry) and food bowls

5th prize, valued at $350:

Spay or neuter an a pet at one of OHS' partner veterinary clinics. OHS will pay up to $350 towards the procedure. This prize has no cash value but is transferable.

The OHS Raffle to Rescue Animals started Nov. 4 and runs till Mar. 21, 2021. Tickets cost $5 each.

If you'd like to donate, visit the OHS website.