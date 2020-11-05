165076
Kelowna  

Two more recent flights into Kelowna impacted by COVID-19

COVID on more local flights

Two more recent Kelowna flights have been identified as carrying COVID-positive people.

The BC Centre for Disease Control says a person who flew on WestJet flight 183 from Calgary to Kelowna on Oct. 30 later tested positive for COVID-19. The BC CDC says the affected rows on the plane include rows 12 to 18.

Additionally, Flair Airlines flight 8137 from Winnipeg to Kelowna on Oct. 28 also carried a COVID-positive person. The affected rows on that flight include rows seven to 13.

The new exposures come after the BC CDC announced Wednesday two other recent impacted flights into Kelowna.

The BC CDC says people who sat in the impacted rows should consider themselves “to be at a higher risk of exposure.” Those impacted may be required to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Anyone arriving in Canada from outside the country must self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days after their arrival.

As of Wednesday, there were 102 active cases of the virus in the Interior Health region. 

