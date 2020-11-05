165276
Kelowna  

Local business narrowly avoids being scammed out of thousands

Jammery puts lid on scam

A prominent Lake Country business is sounding the alarm after almost falling for a phone scam.

Rhianna Malkinson, a supervisor at the Jammery, tells Castanet they received what they thought was a legitimate phone call from BC Hydro telling them they were behind on their payments and needed to deposit $2,500 in a bank account in 45 minutes or their power would be shut off.

Malkinson says, "it all seemed very real."

BC Hydro has seen a massive uptick in reported scams during the pandemic, a 350 per cent increase in reported scams in April of 2020 compared to March.

Malkinson says the only reason they didn't fall for the scam was because they did their due diligence. "We contacted our bookkeeper to make sure we weren't in arrears, and that's when we realized something wasn't right."

Malkinson says they called BC Hydro directly to double-check on the details and realized that the initial call they received was not actually from BC Hydro and they were being scammed.

The Jammery narrowly avoided the scam but many others do not. If you suspect that you have been contacted by a scammer, contact you can reach out to the RCMP or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center, 1-888-495-8501.

