Kelowna had the highest rate of opioid-related incidents last year

Kelowna and the surrounding area had the highest rate of police-reported opioid-related offences of anywhere in Canada in 2019, and double the rate of simple opioid possession offences compared to the B.C. average.

New Canada-wide police-reported crime data shows police in Kelowna are arresting people at a much higher rate for drug possession than the rest of B.C.

This new data comes as calls for the decriminalization of drug possession have been renewed following the success of the ballot initiative in Oregon this week.

In the Kelowna census metropolitan area, which also includes West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, Lake Country and Peachland, the RCMP reported 239 opioid possession incidents in 2019. This works out to 110.58 incidents per 100,000 people, more than double the average B.C. rate of 52.01 per 100,000 people.

Of these 239 incidents, 61 per cent of the people ended up being charged.

This substantially higher rate of possession incidents is consistent across all types of drugs. Kelowna police reported 216 methamphetamine possession incidents in 2019 – a rate of 100 incidents per 100,000 people. This is close to double B.C.'s rate of 51.27 per 100,000 people. Possession of cocaine and ecstasy rates were also higher in Kelowna than B.C.'s average.

In the Kelowna CMA, only 29 per cent of cocaine possession incidents resulted in charges, while 50 per cent of methamphetamine incidents resulted in charges.

This past August, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada issued a new set of guidelines to federal prosecutors, instructing them to only pursue charges against “the most serious cases.” Prosecutors were instructed to pursue alternative measures to divert simple possession cases out of the criminal justice system.

“Criminal sanctions, as a primary response, have a limited effectiveness as specific or general deterrents and as a means of addressing the public safety concerns when considering the harmful effects of criminal records and short periods of incarceration,” the PPSC wrote.

These recent crime stats are from 2019, before the new directive was issued by the PPSC.

On Thursday, Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP lauded the high number of drug-related arrests.

"High police-reported statistics speak to the work that our officers are doing," she said in a statement. "These are primarily self-generated matters. We routinely report on the excellent work being done by our Drug Section, and our Community Safety Unit. They have been actively going after known drug trafficking in our community, and it shows in our statistics."

Police reported 88 instances for opioid trafficking in 2019, for a rate of about 40 incidents per 100,000. This is less than a half of the opioid possession-related incidents police in the region reported.