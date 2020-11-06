Parking problems mean a successful neighbourhood is forming, says Kelowna city planner

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo

What will living and working in downtown Kelowna, and other urban centres around the city look like in 2050, 2060?

Fewer cars, more bikes, scooters and pedestrians.

That's the vision being laid out by Kelowna's planning department as it wades through zoning changes and residential development proposals for an ever-changing landscape.

What that may mean, according to city planning manager Ryan Smith, is some short-term pain.

Much of that pain may be felt around parking as the city tries to shift people's habits away from the vehicle in favour of other modes of transportation, particularly around urban centres.

The city has five such urban cores including downtown, South Pandosy, Rutland, Capri-Landmark and midtown (Orchard Park area).

"Change in the community and change with development type doesn't come without challenges," Smith told Castanet News speaking specifically to parking.

He says a generation is growing up with fewer drivers than millennials. Smith says they may be buying downtown residential units and not thinking about parking because they are using scooters, walking or utilizing other modes of transportation.

"Everyone says it's not realistic to ride a bike 12 months a year, and I totally agree with that. But we're never going to get to the point where we have enough other options, unless we start to provide those other options, like car share, like more bike lanes, then make it harder to park."

In the interim, he says that will mean overflow parking onto the streets.

"As cities change, as modes of transportation change, if we just planned for the car and don't start pushing ourselves away from that, we'll end up with weird, awkward spaces, especially in neighbourhoods like South Pandosy and downtown with these big podiums that have floors of parking that are kind of useless in 20 or 30 years," says Smith.

"The planning department isn't looking at five years from now. We're looking 20, 30, 40 years from now."

Eventually, he says, people's attitudes, and habits will change.

But, in order for change to happen, several factors must align themselves. There needs to be more people, more jobs and more services.

Like the chicken and the egg, which comes first?

Smith believes it is a combination, citing the recent relocation of Interior Health services into the downtown core.

It brought more people into downtown, some of whom he said like working there and decided, maybe they want to live there as well.

Smith believes that, and other large downtown employers may be the reason projects such as Ella, One Water Street and the Brooklyn and Bernard Block have sold so well.

"And now, the news about UBCO coming downtown will mean people try to move into the area. That will spur other developers to provide housing that services UBCO. Maybe it's student housing so it has to be a lower cost."

Then, there's the more than 1,500 rental units ready to come on stream along Clement Avenue.

All those developments, in the short term, brings everything back to vehicles and parking.

"Parking problems are kind of the beginning signs of successful neighbourhoods. People really want to be there and they are sacrificing to be there," said Smith, pointing to neighbourhoods such as South Pandosy.

"They are accepting parking problems. They're complaining about them, but they accepting them because they really want to be in that neighbourhood."

Those issues may be coming soon to areas like midtown and Rutland as those neighbourhoods further densify.

And, as Smith reiterated, that densification will allow the city to make improvements to alternate transportation modes, including transit routes and frequency and bike lanes.

But, it's going to take time, and some short-term pain to get there.