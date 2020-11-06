164896
Castanet spoke with teens about what its like being a student amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Student life amid pandemic

A new survey from UBC and the BC Children's Hospital is exploring how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted child and youth mental health.

The self-assessment study asks youth in B.C. aged 10 to 17 to take part in the study to help professionals find out and inform on mental health resource planning.

Castanet hit the streets to talk with teenagers about what its like being a student amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most students reported that it was difficult socializing with their friends and making new friends due to restrictions in place at school. 

Some students say their mental health has been negatively impacted due to the pandemic, while others say it hasn't. 

The study called 'Child and Youth Mental Health during a Pandemic' explores how the stress of the pandemic has impacted youth mental health, including anxiety, depression, self harm and substance use.  

The questions focus on 10 areas including:

  • Home 
  • Education and activities 
  • Alcohol and drugs 
  • Relationships and bullying 
  • Thoughts and anxiety 
  • Safety 
  • Sexual health 
  • Mood 
  • Abuse
  • Professionals and resources for mental health

To learn more click here.

