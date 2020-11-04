Member of Okanagan Mission Secondary school community tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health has announced a member of the Okanagan Mission Secondary school community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person is currently self-isolating at home. Interior Health will follow up with anyone who was potentially exposed to the confirmed case.

Central Okanagan Public Schools continue to implement strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure staff and students can continue to attend school safely.

The school board will continue working with Interior Health to determine if any other actions are required at this time.