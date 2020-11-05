162805
Kelowna  

Okanagan artists band together to create Kindness Project album

In collaboration with 25 of the Okanagan's top musicians, local artist Dan Thiessen has released his full set of songs in the Kindness Project collection. 

The Kelowna-born artist says the project stemmed from a casual jam session with friend and fellow musician Bernie Roy, and wasn't intended to morph into a 15-song collection

"I didn't want to write it specifically COVID-related, but it's fairly COVID-related. It's about getting through this crisis and I did want to dedicate it to Bonnie Henry because of her steady, level-headed leadership. Living in B.C., it's really the best place in North America to live during this COVID crisis.

"It's just about spreading kindness, you know. Fifteen songs about being good to each other."

Song titles on the album include 'A simple act of kindness,' 'If this were the last song,' 'Another year,' 'We will get through this' and 'I see you.'

The project aims to encourage people through seasons of crisis, and incorporated the talents of artists like Norm Strauss, Graham Ord, Gary Smyth, Dylan Ranney, D'Arcy Booth and Barb McQuary. 

All 15 songs, as well as the chord charts for musicians, can be downloaded for free from the website

