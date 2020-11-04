Interior Health declares outbreak at Kelowna long-term care home

Photo: Baptist Housing Seniors Living

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at The Village at Kelowna's Mill Creek long-term care home.

Two staff members at the home have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are no resident cases at this time.

IH confirmed after conducting a thorough public health investigation the two positive cases were both exposed outside of Mill Creek.

Additional protection measures have been put in place at the care home, including temporarily preventing visits from other members of the public.

Previous measures mandated by IH such as full personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff, ensuring staff only work at one care home and enhanced cleaning protocols remain in place.

The Village at Mill Creek has 96 long-term care beds, and is owned and operated by Baptist Housing Enhanced Living Communities.

IH says anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 as a result of the outbreak will be directly contacted and asked to take appropriate precautions by either monitoring for symptoms or self-isolating.

To date, there have been no resident cases of COVID-19 in long-term care homes in IH.

For more information, visit the IH website.