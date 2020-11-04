165289
162262
Kelowna  

Kelowna residents urged to donate blood for Remembrance Day

Blood donations urged

- | Story: 315483

The Canadian Blood Services is encouraging Kelowna residents to donate blood this week in honour of Remembrance Day and members of the Canadian Forces past and present. 

Military members are among the most generous of blood donors, with the Department of National Defence first partnering with Canadian Blood Services in 2006. To date, they have donated more than 45,000 units of blood and inspired thousands of regular donors. 

Every year 112,000 new donors are required to keep up with demand. While all blood types are urged to donate, there is a particular need for donors with the universal O negative blood type.

Kelowna residents are encouraged to book an appointment to donate blood at the Kelowna donor centre at 103-1865 Dilworth Drive. 

Download the GiveBlood app and join Canada’s Lifeline. Please call 1 888 2 DONATE (1-888-236-6283) or book now at blood.ca.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

165196
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4303413
305-700 Martin Avenue
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$395,000
more details


165041


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Shiloh
Shiloh Kelowna SPCA >


153561


164977


Siri, are you okay?

Must Watch
Siri trails off…
Kanye West received 60,000 votes in U.S. general election
Showbiz
Only 60,000 Americans had voted for rapper Kanye West after...
New York’s Hipsters
Galleries
New York hipsters are a different breed. Check the fashion out...
New York’s Hipsters (2)
Galleries
Protective pug guards the cake
Must Watch


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158755
162894