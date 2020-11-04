Kelowna residents urged to donate blood for Remembrance Day

Photo: Pixabay

The Canadian Blood Services is encouraging Kelowna residents to donate blood this week in honour of Remembrance Day and members of the Canadian Forces past and present.

Military members are among the most generous of blood donors, with the Department of National Defence first partnering with Canadian Blood Services in 2006. To date, they have donated more than 45,000 units of blood and inspired thousands of regular donors.

Every year 112,000 new donors are required to keep up with demand. While all blood types are urged to donate, there is a particular need for donors with the universal O negative blood type.

Kelowna residents are encouraged to book an appointment to donate blood at the Kelowna donor centre at 103-1865 Dilworth Drive.

Download the GiveBlood app and join Canada’s Lifeline. Please call 1 888 2 DONATE (1-888-236-6283) or book now at blood.ca.