Okanagan Clinical Trials seek celiac disease sufferers for study

Photo: Contributed Those with celiac disease are unable to consume products which contain wheat, such as bread.

If you're someone who suffers from celiac disease, but continues to experience negative symptoms while on a gluten-free diet, Okanagan Clinical Trials (OCT) wants to hear from you.

The centre is conducting a research study examining the effectiveness of a possible treatment for these symptoms.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder, negatively impacting the small intestine's ability to absorb nutrients from food, and no management option other than strict adherence to a gluten-free diet.

“Avoiding gluten is very difficult and having to live on a gluten-free diet is restrictive,” says OCT investigator Dr. Colleen Maytham.

“It can definitely affect quality of life, but if it is possible to develop a new medicine for this condition that could provide relief of symptoms, it would make a huge difference for a lot of people.”

Celiac disease is estimated to affect as many as 1 in every 100-200 people in North America, according to Health Canada, and is recognized as one of the most common chronic diseases globally.

When not managed, it also increases the risk for other disorders like iron deficiency anemia, nervous system disorders, lactose intolerance and osteoporosis.

For this particular study, OCT is seeking volunteers who are 19 years of age or older, with a confirmed medical diagnosis of celiac disease, and who have been on a gluten-free diet for at least six months but are still experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms.

The study will examine the effectiveness and tolerability of an investigational drug for the treatment of the disease, which is intended to provide relief from persistent symptoms.

About 525 participants at various sites throughout North America will participate in the study, and effects will be measured over a 30-week period.

Participation in the study is free and will not affect regular medical coverage.

To learn more or find out whether you are eligible, visit the OCT website or call 250-862-8141.