Castanet hit the streets to ask your thoughts on decriminalizing street drugs in B.C.

On Tuesday, Oregon became the first state in the United States to vote to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of street drugs like cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, in the midst of a nationwide push to relax drug laws.

The new initiative proposes that people who are arrested with small amounts of hard drugs will avoid going to trial, and possibly jail, by paying an $100 fine and attending an addiction recovery program.

Earlier this summer, British Columbia Premier John Horgan urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to decriminalize possession of illicit drugs for personal use.

His sentiment was echoed in August by Canada's chief health officer Dr. Theresa Tam, who cited B.C.'s record high numbers of overdose fatalities as an "escalating" crisis in need of a solution.

Following the vote in Oregon this week, Castanet hit the streets to ask whether you'd be in favour of B.C. following suit.



