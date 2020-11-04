162805
Kelowna  

WestJet reports recent flights to Kelowna with COVID-19 exposures

More YLW flight exposures

Two more flights that touched down at Kelowna's International Airport have been added to the BC Centre for Disease Control's flight exposure website.

Both of the flights were WestJet flights out of Calgary. The airline is warning passengers they may have come in close contact with a guest who has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

These two flights are in addition to the October 30 WestJet flight from Calgary to Kelowna flight 183 in rows 12 to 18, which was reported on Sunday.

WestJet indicates the following flights, from Calgary to Kelowna, are also affected:

  • Oct. 28 – Flight 253, from Calgary to Kelowna, rows 19 to 23
  • Oct. 21 - Flight 461, from Calgary to Kelowna, rows 4 to 10

WestJet advises that guests who were seated in the listed rows are considered to be "close contacts" and should take proper precautions.

"Public health officials recommend that affected individuals self-isolate for 14 days after arrival and monitor symptoms. Guests are advised to contact their primary care provider, or their local public health unit if they are concerned that they may have been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19."

