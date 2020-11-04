165289
Interior Health unveils new COVID-19 testing centre in Kelowna

As COVID-19 cases surge in parts of British Columbia, Interior Health is opening a new dedicated testing centre for Kelowna and the surrounding area.

The dedicated testing centre is moving from the Kelowna Urgent and Primary Care Centre to a dedicated testing centre, located at 2180 Ethel St. 

This new testing centre will increase the daily number of tests being performed and allow the UPCC to focus on same-day primary care services.

Interior Health is directing people looking for more information about IH COVID-19 testing centres to visit their Testing Information page.

Online booking for COVID-19 tests is available at most testing centres in the Interior region. Testing is available for those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been sent for testing by a physician, nurse practitioner or public health. 

"While IH encourages people to book COVID-19 tests online, an IH Pandemic Support Line is also available at 1-877-740-7747, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The support line can assist people to set up an appointment," according to the news release from Interior Health.

Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Loss of sense of taste or smell
  • Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

