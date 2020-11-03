A member of the KSS school community has tested positive for COVID-19

Photo: Castanet/file

A third positive test for COVID-19 involving a member of the Kelowna Secondary School community has been made public.

In a brief news release late Tuesday night, School District 23 confirmed the positive test.

"It appears that this exposure is unrelated to the previously announced cases," the release said.

Two previous positive test results were announced late last month.

SD23 says the individual is self-isolating at home with support of local health teams, while Interior Health follows up with anyone who was potentially exposed through contact tracing.

"The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,": the release said.

"Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the KSS community.As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms."

There was no indication whether the individual involved was a student, teacher or staff member.