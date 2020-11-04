Former MLA Steve Thomson has cleaned out his Victoria office

Photo: Facebook

MLA Steve Thomson is now citizen Steve Thomson.

After 11 years representing the residents of Kelowna-Mission in the provincial legislature, Thomson is bidding a fond adieu.

Thomson announced late last year he would not seek re-election in the recent provincial election.

Now, he is cleaning out his office to make way for MLA-elect Renee Merrifield, who was declared the winner of the riding 10 days ago.

"Now it feels real," he posted on his Facebook Page Tuesday afternoon.

"Closing my office in Victoria and final walk around the halls of the legislature. A lot of memories and reflections from over 11 years of service as MLA here and in Kelowna-Mission.

"Thanks to all the staff in the buildings for your support and your work for the people of BC. Looking forward to returning as a visitor in the future."

It was widely believed Thomson would call it a career after undergoing triple bypass heart surgery in January of 2018.