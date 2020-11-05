It's becoming increasingly hard for downtown residents to find a place to park

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo

Lori Lemieux thought she would be able to live a carless lifestyle when she purchased a studio suite in the One Water Street development two years ago.

After all, the 20 studio suites within the development did not include a parking stall within the building's parking structure, something she was told when she made the purchase.

"I thought maybe I would be able to get rid of my vehicle, working and living downtown," she said, adding she just moved to Kelowna a year ago.

"I applied to a lot of places downtown but couldn't get on. I grabbed what I could and I have to drive to it."

While the Sunset Drive development does have the required number of parking stalls as mandated by the city, Leonard Kerkhoff, president and CEO of One Water Street developer Kerkhoff Construction, says in an email to Castanet all purchasers are apprised of how many parking stalls are available to them at time of purchase.

"The 20 studio units at One Water, representing less than 5% of our total number of units, do not have a parking stall allocated to them, in favour of allocating multiple stalls to the larger 2+den and 3 bedroom units. All 20 studio units have been sold," said Kerkhoff.

Now, with all the additional development around the downtown area, Lemieux wonders where she, and others with the same dilemma, will park.

"When I bought two years ago, there wasn't all this building going on, and now, I'm seeing all these buildings going up.

"Where are they expecting people to park?"

She expects to move into the building sometime in the spring.

As for how much parking is required within residential developments downtown, the city does have parking requirements as part of its zoning bylaws.

Most residential and mixed-use developments are either zoned C4 or C7.

According to zoning regulations, 0.8 to 1.25 parking spaces are to be made available for bachelor units, 0.9 to 1.25 per one-bedroom unit and 1.0 to 1.25 per two or more bedroom units.

Planning manager Ryan Smith says some developers do come in with proposals seeking a variance for fewer parking spaces than is required.

In most cases, if the variance is approved by city council, the developer will make a cash-in-lieu payment of approximately $33,000 per stall which goes into the parking reserve account to pay for parking around the city.

From a planning perspective, Smith says development downtown is part of a long-term vision.

"There's going to be some interim pain with that. Change in the community and change with development type doesn't come without challenges like that," he said.

"That will mean overflow parking onto our streets. The city already does parking management on our streets, and we'll be doing more."

In the meantime, it remains an open question if the carless lifestyle the city is encouraging is even realistic for the influx of residents moving downtown as a result of the recent surge in development. While many may jump at the idea of ditching their vehicle, being among the first to do so in such a car-based city can prove difficult.

Tomorrow, Castanet will take a deeper look into Kelowna's long-term vision around downtown residential development.