Joe Rich Fire Rescue is looking for new members

Photo: Contributed

Joe Rich Fire Rescue is on the hunt for new members.

Joe Rich Fire Rescue members are always ready to help whenever a neighbour is in need. If you want to join the team, be sure to get involved in this month's fall recruitment drive.

Applications are being accepted now through the end of November. Prospective members must live within eight kilometres of Station 51 located at 11481 Highway 33, or Station 52 located at 6550 Goudie Road.

All applicants must be between the ages of 19 and 65 and must be in good physical condition.

Those interested in becoming a Joe Rich paid-on-call firefighter can call 250-469-6179 or email [email protected] and include your name, phone number and email address.

Potential recruits will be contacted with next steps on how to join the department. Applications and more information is available here.

Interviews and physical testing takes place later this fall. Training will be provided to successful applicants on Tuesday evenings or on the weekends.

Joe Rich residents between the ages of 16 and 18 can also inquire about the junior firefighter program.