Kelowna  

Local entrepreneur and member of LGBT2Q+ community nominated for national award

LGBT2Q+ national nominee

A local entrepreneur and member of Kelowna's LGBT2Q+ community has been nominated for a prestigious national award.

Dustyn Baulkham, the founder and executive producer of Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc. has been nominated for the Young LGBT+ Entrepreneur of the Year by Canada's LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce. 

Rebellious Unicorns is a Kelowna-based organization that was founded in 2017. It is an events, broadcasting and media production company that aims to lead positive change in the Okanagan by curating inclusive events, programs and experiences that bring people together. 

Rebellious Unicorns produces events for the LGBT2Q+ community and their allies. Events include the drag extravaganza, FruitCake and the MX. Peak Pride is a signature event that is a winter pride festival hosted at mountain resorts such as Big White, SilverStar, Sun Peaks and the RED Mountain Resort. Peak Pride has drawn in hundreds of attendees from across Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. 

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Rebellious Unicorns shifted gears to an online streaming service called Unicorns.LIVE which offers a virtual platform for a wide variety of entertainment creators. 

The platform provides creators with the opportunity to be compensated for their work as well as performance opportunities which otherwise would be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This company was founded with one goal in mind; to create new, welcoming and inclusive opportunities for people to gather and celebrate,” says Baulkham. “The pandemic brought about significant changes — we’re no longer just an events company. I’m honoured to be nominated by the CGLCC for the work we’ve done.”

Canada's LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce is the only chamber that advocates for more than 28,000 LGBT+ owned businesses in Canada. This chamber generates more than $22 billion in economic activity and employs more than 435,000 Canadians. 

The ceremony for the CGLCC's Business Leadership Awards will take place virtually on Nov. 5. 

