Castanet asks Kelowna RCMP commander how she plans to tackle crime and reform the detachment

After a year of lawsuits, criminal charges and allegations made against local police officers, the Kelowna RCMP detachment has a new top cop on the job.

Former inspector and now Superintendent, Kara Triance, is five days into her new role as officer in charge of the Kelowna Regional Detachment, which includes Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country.

Triance grew up in Kelowna, and has returned back to the area after two decades of policing in other parts of British Columbia, including Richmond, Victoria and North Okanagan.

She's no stranger to the host of issues currently facing the area, as well as her own detachment, and says she's ready to get to work tackling some of Kelowna's most prolific areas of crime.

"This week has been an incredibly important week about listening and absolutely just making sure that I am really taking stock of what is of utmost importance for Kelowna ... make sure that we are effectively policing and coming to the table to solve issues around homelessness, poverty, substance abuse."

However, Triance says true success in dealing with those issues will only come through community partnership.

"The police cannot solely bear those issues alone. We need to be partners in this. When people are hitting their times of crisis and critical points in their life, we are absolutely part of that solution. But we’re also dealing with those issues upstream going forward."

As the detachment's new leader, one of her first priorities will be establishing a greater level of investment into the wellness, health and training of police officers.

"You can count on me to be looking at what policies, what procedures we have in place, what training, what coaching and supervision our police officers are getting, really turning inwards and doing an internal scan of are our police officers ready to set foot out the door every day as they show up for work. How we do the job is really important. It’s not what we do but how we do it, that every contact matters.

"I have had the privilege of meeting some incredible police officers in this detachment who are skilled, who are competent, who are ready to do the job and it’s my job to make sure I’m leading them the right way going forward, investing in the proper tools and resources that they need to be able to do their job."



Along with an intentional investment into her officers, Triance wants to see a more strategic use of data and analytics to help break down what is driving the high crime statistics in this area.

Kelowna saw the highest increase in crime rate across any region in all of Canada between 2018 and 2019 according to Statistics Canada, and held Canada's second highest crime rate per 100,000 people in 2019, next to Lethbridge.

The region saw a 24 per cent increase in the crime rate in 2019, bringing the rate to 10,747 incidents per 100,000 people - nearly double the national average of 5,874.

"Does it concern me that we’ve had a rise in our statistics? Absolutely. As your detachment commander, that needs to be concerning to me at the highest level, and I need to be sure that I am working to address those challenges, and you can be assured that going forward I will work tirelessly to do that.

"In our case we’ve had some concerns with how we categorized sexual assault cases and what needed to be reviewed and re-categorized as we looked back at the work that was done. In addition we had a spike in property crime and again, that is something that you need to look really specifically at with skill set of analysts who support our police officers and how we deploy resources in the community."

The biggest driver of crime rates in Kelowna right now is non-violent crime, she says, and the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't made the situation any easier to manage.

"It’s impacted the way people feel, it’s impacted personal relationships, we don’t know how yet, it’s in some cases too early to tell. We’re looking at all of those statistics as we go along in policing whether that be interpersonal violence, crimes against one another and how that’s affected poverty and issues with employment and if that drives some of our non-violent crime. By all means, this has been one of the most significant challenges I’ve ever experienced in my 20 years of policing."

On the question of body cameras, Triance says although they are still in the testing process on a national level, and no timelines have been provided for local implementation, she would be in favour of it.

"The decisions are made far beyond my scope and control. As a police commander I certainly would welcome and embrace that technology within our detachment, but as you can imagine there’s complex issues around disclosure and privacy, so we are working closely with the privacy commissioner of Canada and making sure we are getting it right on the first instance as we roll out this technology across Canada."