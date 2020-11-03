164897
Kelowna  

People are encouraged to visit the Field of Crosses now until Nov. 11 for Remembrance Day

Visit the Field of Crosses

Story: 315336

The Field of Crosses Memorial Program has been set up in Kelowna's City Park in advance of Remembrance Day.

Regular Remembrance Day ceremonies that are usually held downtown and in Rutland cannot take place, or are taking place privately, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, residents are invited to visit the Field of Crosses now until Nov. 11.

"The Field of Crosses was a program initiated in Calgary. We've taken the idea from them," says Kelowna Legion president John Sokolowski. "Its really to celebrate those who payed the ultimate sacrifice."

A small private gathering was held at the City Park Cenotaph on Tuesday morning to recognize the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in 1945. In attendance were government officials, local officials and veterans. 

"Given the limitations of COVID, unfortunately we didn't have the crowd that we had hoped for, but it's still a special moment for us and we're glad to have it," says Sokolowski. 

"We're encouraging as many people to come through as possible. Now we're limited to a number of 50 and we'll gage that and do some crowd control on that, but we encourage those who can come down, wear masks and social distance. Do all the things that Dr. Bonnie Henry has encouraged us to do."

The Field of Crosses features 240 white crosses that commemorate local Canadian armed forces personnel who died while fighting for the country's freedom.

"The safety of everybody is paramount. Having said that, it's also important to recognize the fallen from this community," says Sokolowski.

