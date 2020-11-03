162805
Interior Health investigating COVID 'exposure' at Kelowna care home

Interior Health has implemented preventive measures while it investigates a COVID-19 exposure at a Kelowna care home.

The social media rumour mill has been churning about a potential positive case at the Mission Creek Landing care home, but the health authority says it can’t comment unless an outbreak is declared. 

“At this time, no outbreak has been declared at this facility, but we have implemented additional preventive measures and closely monitoring for any evidence of COVID-19,” Interior Health said in a brief statement. 

No additional details were released.

Mission Creek Landing, formerly known as Sutherland Hills, has 94 single rooms and five double rooms.

Castanet News has requested clarification from Interior Health on the definitions of "exposure" vs. "outbreak" in a senior care home setting.

In the past, an "outbreak" has been declared in seniors care homes for as little as a single confirmed case, without any transmission within the facility. At the same, a similar event in the public school system has been referred to as an "exposure."

It has not yet been made clear by health authorities exactly what an "exposure" event is in a senior care home setting.

Castanet will update this story when it receives additional comment from IH.

