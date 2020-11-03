165076
Kelowna  

Gas leak now under control

UPDATE 1:13 p.m.

FortisBC has now managed to bring the natural gas leak in Rutland under control and they hope to have line repaired and things should be returning to normal in the next hour.

UPDATE 12:33 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department and FortisBC remain on the scene of a gas leak at the intersection of Bach Rd., Leathhead Rd. and Rutland Rd. Platoon Captain John Kelly, with the Kelowna Fire Dept. tells Castanet traffic remains blocked off in several directions, "a one-inch gas line was struck by a backhoe and FortisBC is just waiting for their machine to arrive on scene to excavate the line and complete repairs."

ORIGINAL 11:52 a.m.

Emergency and utility crews are dealing with a gas line break in Rutland.

The line break is near the intersection of Rutland Road and Leathead Road.

Witnesses tell Castanet crews are actively working on repairing the gas leak, which can be heard from across the street.

The Kelowna Fire Department confirmed they are dealing with a gas leak. 

Traffic is being blocked on Rutland Road between Leathead and Mcurdy.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

