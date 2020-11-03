165076
Kelowna  

Crews dealing with gas leak in Rutland

Gas leak closes Rutland Rd.

- | Story: 315320

Emergency and utility crews are dealing with a gas line break in Rutland.

The line break is near the intersection of Rutland Road and Leathead Road.

Witnesses tell Castanet crews are actively working on repairing the gas leak, which can be heard from across the street.

The Kelowna Fire Department confirmed they are dealing with a gas leak. 

Traffic is being blocked on Rutland Road between Leathead and Mcurdy.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4246475
1106 Henderson Dr
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$819,900
more details
163036


165017


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Mouse
Mouse Kelowna SPCA >


153561


163183


Eddie Vedder ‘in denial’ over Chris Cornell’s death

Music
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder is "in denial" over the passing of his pal Chris Cornell. Cornell was in the middle of a...
Tuesday Meme Dump- November 3, 2020
Galleries
A random bunch of memes to make the day go by faster.
Tuesday Meme Dump- November 3, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dancing snake
Must Watch
The perfect video doesn’t exist…
Meanwhile in Finland
Must Watch
Woah..


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165078
163947