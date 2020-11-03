Crews dealing with gas leak in Rutland

Photo: Trei Theresa Nylan

Emergency and utility crews are dealing with a gas line break in Rutland.

The line break is near the intersection of Rutland Road and Leathead Road.

Witnesses tell Castanet crews are actively working on repairing the gas leak, which can be heard from across the street.

The Kelowna Fire Department confirmed they are dealing with a gas leak.

Traffic is being blocked on Rutland Road between Leathead and Mcurdy.

