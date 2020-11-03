162805
Annual CRIS Adaptive Polar Bear Dip goes virtual due to COVID-19 pandemic

This year's CRIS Adaptive Polar Bear Dip fundraiser has gone virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the last six years, residents have been invited to Tugboat Beach on Jan. 1 to jump in the freezing cold water and raise funds for their Okanagan programs. CRIS is a Community Recreational Initiative Society that gets people outside to participate in their cycling, hiking, paddling, snowshoeing and nordic skiing programs. 

“We’ve taken this community event online in hopes that everyone who has joined us in past years as well as new supporters will take up the challenge and support the fundraiser by coming up with their own way to support 'freezin for a reason,'" says partnership and marketing coordinator with CRIS Dani Hennig.

“Last year’s event saw us moving the event to a larger capacity as well as utilizing trellis.org to promote pledges, donations and team building.  This year, we are asking everyone to register online, challenge others in their circles, video their efforts to dunk, swim, dip or any other iteration of freezing and help us raise $50,000 to support CRIS. 

"In my years of professional hockey, ice baths were a daily occurrence and now they are an idea on how to raise much needed funds for CRIS programming in the Okanagan."

To get your challenge started click here. Participants have two months to start and the fundraiser goes until Jan. 1. 

“CRIS is nothing if not adaptable. It’s what we do daily in offering outdoor recreation to people living with a wide range disabilities and mobility challenges so taking this event online seemed like an adaptation that was possible," says CEO of CRIS Shelley Buchanan Gilmore. 

“We were thrilled last year to see a completely packed beach and a record-breaking fundraising total. The energy was so high and truly contagious. It’s sad that we can’t all be together again January 1, 2021, but we are hoping that everyone that came out last year will take up the Polar Bear Challenge and be a true north champion. 

"Get crazy, creative, think outside the box. Upload your video, show your bravery, demonstrate that you have what it takes.”

CRIS offers programs from Vernon to Peachland to people of any age with any ability. CRIS is following COVID-19 safety protocols and is gearing up to offer winter programs including adaptive snowshoeing and adaptive nordic skiing. 

