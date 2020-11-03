164896
Five-storey condo proposed for Kelowna's Capri-Landmark area

There are plans in the works for more housing in the Capri-Landmark area of Kelowna.

Great A&A Properties has submitted plans to the City of Kelowna for a 28-unit, five-storey condominium building at 1230 and 1240 Pacific Ave., which is between Sutherland and Springfield.

Townhomes would be accessed from street level, while the upper four storeys of wood-frame construction would sit on a single-level, above-grade concrete parking structure behind the townhomes.

“The building is designed to be timeless, using traditional architectural details within modern forms,” Bluegreen Architecture's Aaron Whalen wrote in a development permit application.

“The intention is to meld within the character of Pacific Avenue with its new modern counterpart. This will include a mixture of materials including exposed concrete, classic red brick masonry and board and batten siding.”

The plan also calls for plenty of green space above the parking podium, and all residents would have access to it.

“Having the rear windows and decks looking over the green space has the benefits of additional resident safety and security,” Whalen wrote. “The immediate presence and visibility from windows will help discourage undesirable behaviour.”

The development would also be located in an area with many transportation options, given its proximity to Capri Centre Mall. It would also fit into the city's plan to do a massive redevelopment of the entire Capri-Landmark area over the next few decades.

“Great A&A Properties and Bluegreen Architecture’s design team feel that the combination of a modern design esthetic, coupled with pedestrian friendly landscape features and contemporary building materials, will provide a very functional and highly desirable residential neighbourhood project,” Whalen wrote.

