City of Kelowna announces Remembrance Day hours of operation at civic properties

Photo: Sarita Patel

Kelowna's civic properties will have limited hours this Remembrance Day.

City Hall will be closed Nov. 11 as community members honour those who served Canada and remember the sacrifices that were made by so many people for the country's freedom.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the usual Remembrance Day parades held in downtown Kelowna and Rutland will not be happening. However, those wanting to pay their individual respects can do so at the Field of Crosses from now until Nov. 11.

The Field of Crosses features 240 white crosses leading to the Cenotaph in City Park to honour the lives of local Canadian Armed Forces personnel who died while serving the country.

The Glenmore Landfill will remain open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Staff will continue accepting only non-cash payments. OgoGrow and GlenGrow are available for pick up at the Commonage Road Compost Facility and the Glenmore Landfill until 4 p.m.

The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery gates will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. however the administration office will be closed.

The Parkinson Recreation Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The City of Kelowna online service request system is available anytime here.