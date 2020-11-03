Masks to be required at Kelowna YMCA, H2O Centre

Photo: Contributed

In light of provincial health recommendations, the Kelowna YMCA and H2O Centre have made masks mandatory.

Non-medical face masks or coverings will be required when inside the facilities as of Nov. 9.

The City of Kelowna has also recently announced masks are mandatory in all city-operated facilities. The YMCA of Okanagan is a City of Kelowna partner, so policies are closely aligned.

“The health and safety of our Y community members remains our number one priority,” says YMCA CEO Sharon Peterson. “We are in support of doing whatever we can to reduce the spread of this illness while also enabling our community members to remain active in a time when our personal health is paramount.”

Masks are required when entering the facilities and programs, walking through shared spaces such as lobbies, hallways, change rooms and spectator areas. Masks are not required in the pool, fitness rooms, gymnasium and multi-purpose rooms.

This rule applies to all staff, members and visitors except for children 12-years-old and under, and those with an underlying medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a mask.

Masks will be provided to facility users for a limited time. All visitors are reminded to stay home if they aren't feeling well.