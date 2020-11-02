164996
Kelowna  

Kelowna councillor worried about number of fireworks let off on Halloween

Illegal fireworks a concern

Admitting he may be "ultra-sensitive to the risk of fire," Kelowna Coun. Luke Stack voiced some concern over the number of fireworks shows around the city on Halloween evening.

Speaking during Monday's council meeting, Stack said he was concerned because of the number of of fireworks he heard Saturday, and the danger they pose.

He said they were literally going off all night around the city for about "four or five hours."

"I would just hate to see some sort of a catastrophe come as a result of improper use of fireworks," said Stack.

"I just want to put it out there that I would be curious to hear from our fire department if there is any proactive messaging or communications we should be taking as a city prior to public events to encourage people to engage in safe activities that aren't potentially going to cause a fire."

Stack said it is of particular concern once we move back into the summer months, and some regular events may still be curtailed.

"I would hate to see an accident that sets this off.

"We've seen it happen in surrounding areas where a cigarette is thrown out of a car and we've had a terrible fire."

Non of the activities was authorized by the city.

Bylaws state the use of fireworks, other than with a proper permit, is not allowed within city boundaries.

In Vancouver, fire officials say nearly half-a-million dollars in damage was estimated to have been caused by numerous fires resulting from fireworks on Saturday.

