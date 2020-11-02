165076
Kelowna  

Missing Kelowna man last seen in Vernon area

Search on for missing man

- | Story: 315262

Kelowna RCMP are asking for your help in locating a local man missing for more than 10 days.

Kurtis Andrew Alderliesten, 37, was last seen in the Vernon-area on Oct. 21.

Through their investigation, RCMP say they believe Alderliesten desired to travel to Vancouver Island using a route through Princeton,.

"Kurtis requires medication that he does not currently have access to. Without this medication, his behaviour may become unpredictable and pose a risk to himself and others, says Cst. Hilditch, missing persons co-ordinator for the Kelowna RCMP.

"If you see Kurtis, please do not approach him, rather call 911 immediately."

Alderliesten is described as:

  • Caucasian man
  • 6’5/195cm
  • Thin build
  • Sandy blond hair
  • Brown eyes

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

165130
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4240541
1598 Crest Ridge Lane
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$809,900
more details
164074


164977


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Mouse
Mouse Kelowna SPCA >


153561


165189


Motivational Monday- November 2, 2020

Galleries
Get yourself motivated for the work week!
Motivational Monday- November 2, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dog enjoys first snowfall
Must Watch
Wesley Snipes is a ‘better person’ for prison stint
Showbiz
Wesley Snipes insisted going to prison for tax fraud made him a...
Monday Eats!- November 2, 2020
Galleries
Get your lunch ideas here!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162180
162894