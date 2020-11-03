162805
Kelowna  

Missing Kelowna man found safe

Missing man found safe

- | Story: 315262

UPDATE 10:30 a.m. Tuesday 

RCMP say Kurtis Alderliesten has been located safe.

"Thank you to the media and public for your assistance," said Const. Solana Paré.

ORIGINAL 5:40 p.m. Monday

Kelowna RCMP are asking for your help in locating a local man missing for more than 10 days.

Kurtis Andrew Alderliesten, 37, was last seen in the Vernon-area on Oct. 21.

Through their investigation, RCMP say they believe Alderliesten desired to travel to Vancouver Island using a route through Princeton,.

"Kurtis requires medication that he does not currently have access to. Without this medication, his behaviour may become unpredictable and pose a risk to himself and others, says Cst. Hilditch, missing persons co-ordinator for the Kelowna RCMP.

"If you see Kurtis, please do not approach him, rather call 911 immediately."

Alderliesten is described as:

  • Caucasian man
  • 6’5/195cm
  • Thin build
  • Sandy blond hair
  • Brown eyes

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4246475
1106 Henderson Dr
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$819,900
more details
163036


163239


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Mouse
Mouse Kelowna SPCA >


153561


164176


Eddie Vedder ‘in denial’ over Chris Cornell’s death

Music
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder is "in denial" over the passing of his pal Chris Cornell. Cornell was in the middle of a...
Tuesday Meme Dump- November 3, 2020
Galleries
A random bunch of memes to make the day go by faster.
Tuesday Meme Dump- November 3, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dancing snake
Must Watch
The perfect video doesn’t exist…
Meanwhile in Finland
Must Watch
Woah..


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162312
163947