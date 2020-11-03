Missing Kelowna man found safe

Photo: RCMP

UPDATE 10:30 a.m. Tuesday

RCMP say Kurtis Alderliesten has been located safe.

"Thank you to the media and public for your assistance," said Const. Solana Paré.

ORIGINAL 5:40 p.m. Monday

Kelowna RCMP are asking for your help in locating a local man missing for more than 10 days.

Kurtis Andrew Alderliesten, 37, was last seen in the Vernon-area on Oct. 21.

Through their investigation, RCMP say they believe Alderliesten desired to travel to Vancouver Island using a route through Princeton,.

"Kurtis requires medication that he does not currently have access to. Without this medication, his behaviour may become unpredictable and pose a risk to himself and others, says Cst. Hilditch, missing persons co-ordinator for the Kelowna RCMP.

"If you see Kurtis, please do not approach him, rather call 911 immediately."

Alderliesten is described as:

Caucasian man

6’5/195cm

Thin build

Sandy blond hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net