Missing Kelowna man found safe

UPDATE 10:30 a.m. Tuesday
RCMP say Kurtis Alderliesten has been located safe.
"Thank you to the media and public for your assistance," said Const. Solana Paré.
ORIGINAL 5:40 p.m. Monday
Kelowna RCMP are asking for your help in locating a local man missing for more than 10 days.
Kurtis Andrew Alderliesten, 37, was last seen in the Vernon-area on Oct. 21.
Through their investigation, RCMP say they believe Alderliesten desired to travel to Vancouver Island using a route through Princeton,.
"Kurtis requires medication that he does not currently have access to. Without this medication, his behaviour may become unpredictable and pose a risk to himself and others, says Cst. Hilditch, missing persons co-ordinator for the Kelowna RCMP.
"If you see Kurtis, please do not approach him, rather call 911 immediately."
Alderliesten is described as:
- Caucasian man
- 6’5/195cm
- Thin build
- Sandy blond hair
- Brown eyes
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net