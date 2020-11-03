162805
Kelowna  

City council renews its pledge to protect Benvoulin corridor

Gas bar turned down

A small two acre piece of property on Benvoulin Road should be left for agricultural purposes, despite objections from the current land owner.

That according to Kelowna city council, which unanimously turned down a proposal to rezone the property to allow for construction of a gas bar and car wash at the corner of Benvouloin and Byrns roads.

While the owner stated the two acre property, which did produce hay several years ago, hadn't been farmed in more than 20 years, he did admit to purchasing the land just two years ago.

The owner further admitted he isn't into farming, and that the property was too small for anything productive

That fact wasn't lost on Coun. Charlie Hodge.

"I hear that only two acres of land, there's not much farm value. There are a number of people I know that, on two acres of land, could produce a tremendous amount of agriculture," said Hodge.

"The fact the applicant has only owned the property for two years tells me he knew what he was buying when he got the land and was willing to roll the dice. I think farmland is precious, and agricultural land is more precious these days."

Coun. Luke Stack said council has been working for "many, many years to discourage people from putting commercial operations up and down Benvoulin."

"But, I would also argue that the Benvoulin area is also one of the greatest assets our city has...the fact it has not been built out is tremendous benefit, and I am not convinced a two acre parcel of land has no agricultural value," he said.

"Over and over I see properties that actually have agricultural value and people refuse to put agriculture on because they are speculating it could one day be developed."

Coun. Gail Given believed the property, in the middle of an agricultural area, was not the right place for a commercial development.

"While it might be viable from a commercial perspective, it is the midst of an agricultural area, and knowing the decisions we've made on other properties up and down Benvoulin where folks have attempted to convert agricultural land to commercial purposes, we've worked very hard to regain the agricultural footprint," said Given.

"For me to say yes to this would be quite a contradiction to the work that has gone into returning agriculture to the Benvoulin corridor."

 

 

