Okanagan activist says she will fight charges related to occupation of Fraser Valley pig farm

Activist pleads not guilty

An Okanagan animal rights activist has entered a “not-guilty” plea in relation to the occupation of a Fraser Valley pig farm last year. 

Kelowna resident Amy Soranno, known in the Okanagan for leading protests against Ribfest and factory farms, appeared in Abbotsford court Monday alongside three co-accused. 

Soranno, Jeff Rigear, Roy Sasano, and Nick Schafer are facing a combined 21 criminal charges of break and enter and mischief.

Some of the charges are in connection to an April 28, 2019 occupation of Excelsior Hog Farm in Abbotsford. Crown prosecutors are also alleging offences on Feb. 9 and 10, 2019 and March 3 and 5, 2019.

"We look forward to our trial, where we will further expose the rampant violence and suffering in animal agriculture, and the complicity of our justice and enforcement systems,” Soranno said in a statement Monday.

After the court appearance, the four accused took part in a protest at the Vancouver headquarters of the BC Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The activists claim they occupied Excelsior hog farms in an attempt to expose the poor treatment of livestock. Prior to the occupation, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) released a hidden-camera video, allegedly filmed at the farm, showing sickly pigs in cramped conditions.

The SPCA, however, was unable to verify the video and did not proceed with charges against the farm.

"At the very least, the BCSPCA should be publicly condemning Excelsior Hog Farm," said Soranno Monday. "Instead, the BCSPCA has breached its own confidentiality policy by turning in a whistleblower to the police."

The activists called for better enforcement by the BCSPCA, but many are hoping that the government will take over animal cruelty investigations.

