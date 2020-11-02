165076
164826
Kelowna  

Halloween parade provides thrills and money for local charity

Halloween parade a hit

- | Story: 315238

One of Kelowna's most popular Halloween events managed to raise more than $2,000 for charity on Saturday despite COVID-19 restrictions.

The haunted house turned haunted parade was a big success on Saturday, says organizer Clarence Johnson.

"All went well in the four neighbourhoods that we visited. Everybody loved the parade and we raised $2,117.45 for Mama's for Mama's, plus donations of clothing and toys."

Organizers were forced to change their popular haunted house attraction into a haunted parade due to regulations around COVID-19, bringing the fun to the people.

The parade made its way through the Mission and Kettle Valley, Grenfel Road, Glenmore and Rutland on Saturday. Decorated Halloween vehicles and trailers towing Halloween displays drove made their way through the route. 

"We decided to do the haunted parade because we couldn’t do the haunted house, obviously 5,000 people just makes it too difficult to control crowds going through. So we thought about it, and one of our people that helps out with the haunted house came up with the parade idea."

Johnson said they were inspired by birthday parades that became popular earlier in the pandemic.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

164847
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4254732
155 Hartman Road
5 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,900
more details
165231




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Mouse
Mouse Kelowna SPCA >


153561


163239


Motivational Monday- November 2, 2020

Galleries
Get yourself motivated for the work week!
Motivational Monday- November 2, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dog enjoys first snowfall
Must Watch
Wesley Snipes is a ‘better person’ for prison stint
Showbiz
Wesley Snipes insisted going to prison for tax fraud made him a...
Monday Eats!- November 2, 2020
Galleries
Get your lunch ideas here!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164297
162259