Halloween parade provides thrills and money for local charity

Photo: Facebook

One of Kelowna's most popular Halloween events managed to raise more than $2,000 for charity on Saturday despite COVID-19 restrictions.

The haunted house turned haunted parade was a big success on Saturday, says organizer Clarence Johnson.

"All went well in the four neighbourhoods that we visited. Everybody loved the parade and we raised $2,117.45 for Mama's for Mama's, plus donations of clothing and toys."

Organizers were forced to change their popular haunted house attraction into a haunted parade due to regulations around COVID-19, bringing the fun to the people.

The parade made its way through the Mission and Kettle Valley, Grenfel Road, Glenmore and Rutland on Saturday. Decorated Halloween vehicles and trailers towing Halloween displays drove made their way through the route.

"We decided to do the haunted parade because we couldn’t do the haunted house, obviously 5,000 people just makes it too difficult to control crowds going through. So we thought about it, and one of our people that helps out with the haunted house came up with the parade idea."

Johnson said they were inspired by birthday parades that became popular earlier in the pandemic.